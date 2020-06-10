Image copyright Mark Ansell BBC Image caption The words 'murderer' and 'racist' were sprayed on the statue of Queen Victoria in Leeds

All statues of historic figures in Leeds will be subject to a city-wide review, the council has said.

It comes after a statue of Queen Victoria was sprayed with graffiti including the words "murderer" and "slave owner".

The city council said it had an obligation to remove graffiti from the statue on Woodhouse Moor.

It added it was keen to be part of the ongoing debate around statues of some historic figures.

A statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston was torn off its plinth in Bristol by protesters on Sunday, prompting calls for statues of other figures with links to slavery and imperialism to be removed.

The statue of Queen Victoria, whose reign saw the vast expansion of Britain's imperial power, was initially erected outside Leeds Town Hall in 1905, but was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937.

Image copyright Stephen Craven Image caption Campaigners have said this statue of Sir Robert Peel should also be removed

A spokesman for the authority said it would always support people's rights to express their views in a peaceful manner.

'History and context'

"We know there is currently a passionate and ongoing debate around statues of some historic figures and we are keen to be part of that conversation and listen to any views people may have," he added.

"We think it is important to understand the history and context of each of our statues and we will, therefore, undertake a city-wide review of our statues and related cultural history."

A statue of former Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel, also on Woodhouse Moor in Leeds, has been targeted by campaigners.

Although sometimes described as the founder of modern policing after establishing the Metropolitan Police Force in 1829, Sir Robert Peel's father, also an MP, supported a petition against the Foreign Slave Trade Abolition Bill and the family's wealth was based on its textile businesses.

