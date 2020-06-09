Image copyright Mark Ansell BBC Image caption The words 'murderer' and 'racist' were sprayed on the statue of Queen Victoria in Leeds

A statue of Queen Victoria in Leeds has been sprayed with graffiti including the words "murderer" and "slave owner".

The bronze sculpture on Woodhouse Moor in the Hyde Park area of the city also had the words "coloniser" and "racist" daubed on it.

Several statues have been targeted after a statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston was torn off its plinth in Bristol by protesters.

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

The statue, sculpted by George Frampton and unveiled in 1905, had originally been sited outside Leeds Town Hall.

It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937.

Historic England said the structure was a Portland stone base flanked by bronzes of "Peace" and "Industry", supporting an enthroned bronze statue of Queen Victoria.

Image copyright Mark Ansell BBC Image caption The statue had the word justice and the letters BLM sprayed on the side

Victoria came to the throne in 1837 - four years after the Slavery Abolition Act was passed.

During her reign, which ended upon her death in 1901, she witnessed a huge expansion of the British Empire.

On 2 January 1877, she became the Empress of India to tie the monarchy and Empire closer together.

She accepted the title on the advice of her seventh prime minister Benjamin Disraeli, whose political advice she relied on.

She approved of his imperialist policies, which established Britain as the most powerful nation in the world.

Her popularity in Britain soared as she became a symbol of empire towards the end of her reign.

Image copyright Mark Ansell BBC Image caption The statue of Queen Victoria was vandalised with the word murderer on one side

Image copyright Mark Ansell BBC Image caption The words "slave owner" and educate were also sprayed on the side

