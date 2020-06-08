A 32-year-old man has been charged with "suspected left-wing" terrorism offences, police said.

Dominic Noble, of Hall Cross Grove, Huddersfield is accused of 14 offences, including possessing documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said he was arrested at his home on 2 June.

Mr Noble will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

