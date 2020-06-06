Image caption The 34-year-old victim suffered a shoulder injury, police said

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man in Huddersfield.

The 34-year-old victim was shot outside the Woolpack apartments in Lockwood Road in the early hours of Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.

He was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury.

Six other men, aged between 18 and 25, were arrested last week as part of the investigation and have since been bailed, the force said.

Earlier, officers carried out searches in and around a house in Dalmeny Avenue in the town and made the two latest arrests.

No further details have been released.

