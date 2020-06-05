Image caption Police said officers were investigating an assault at Holmfirth Cricket Club

Two teenagers have been charged by police investigating an assault at a cricket club.

A video filmed at Holmfirth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire emerged on social media on Wednesday night.

A 17-year-old boy, of Holmfirth, has been charged with assault - not racially motivated - and a racially aggravated public order offence.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with a public order offence. The pair cannot be named for legal reasons.

They appeared before magistrates in Leeds earlier.

West Yorkshire Police said it was investigating an assault at Holmfirth Cricket Club and its inquiries were ongoing.

Holmfirth Cricket Club said those involved in the incident were not members of the club "or connected to it, nor have they been in the past".

In a statement, the club said: "Holmfirth Cricket Club strongly opposes any form of bullying, racism or discrimination.

"As a community-based club, we have a long history of inclusivity and providing a safe and welcoming environment for everyone, based on clear values and equal respect for all."

