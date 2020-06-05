Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kyle Campbell and Kayleigh Siswick were convicted over the death of toddler Riley Siswick

An "exceptional" senior detective has been cleared of allegations he failed to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of a three-year-old boy.

Kyle Campbell was jailed last year for murdering Riley Siswick at his Huddersfield home in February 2016.

A misconduct hearing concluded Det Supt Mark Swift did not breach professional standards during the inquiry.

But West Yorkshire Police said "misconduct was proved on a limited basis" for two other officers.

The panel ruled Det George Bardell and Pc Oliver Scoones will face no further action, the force said.

Campbell is serving a minimum of 20 years, while the boy's mother, Kayleigh Siswick, was given a seven-year jail-term for causing or allowing the death of her son.

A referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) in December 2016 by West Yorkshire Police in relation to the initial investigation, which was led by Mr Swift and did not result in a prosecution.

Image copyright Google Image caption Riley Siswick was found dead in his bed on 6 February 2016

The force described the inquiry as "lengthy and complex".

It said one allegation was proved against Mr Bardell and two against Pc Scoones, both of whom breached the standard of professional behaviour in relation to duties and responsibilities.

Det Ch Supt Nick Wallen, who led the second investigation which resulted in the convictions, told the hearing, which began in September, that Mr Swift had been an "exceptional detective" who inspired those who worked for him.

Mr Wallen, who headed inquiries into the murders of MP Jo Cox and Leeds teacher Ann Maguire, said key information from social services was not available to Mr Swift's team.

Following the hearing on Thursday, West Yorkshire Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams described Riley's death as "a truly harrowing case".

A court heard the toddler had been left to suffer for two days with a severed bowel.

