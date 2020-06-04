Image caption The 34-year-old victim received a shoulder injury, police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Huddersfield.

The 34-year-old victim was shot outside the Woolpack apartments in Lockwood Road after midnight on Saturday.

He was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury, West Yorkshire Police said.

The arrested men are aged 25 and 29. Four other men, one aged 18, two 19 and one 21, who were arrested as part of the investigation, have been bailed.

More stories from Yorkshire

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.