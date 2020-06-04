Image copyright Bradford Council handout Image caption Captain Tom Moore pictured on the Scott Flying Squirrel with his racing trophies

A museum has discovered that one of the motorbikes in its collection was raced by a young Captain Tom Moore.

Bradford Council's museums and galleries service said the fundraising veteran raced the Scott Flying Squirrel in local club events.

Capt Tom, who is originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, won numerous motorcycling trophies.

The bike once belonged to Oliver Langton, who raced for the famous Belle Vue Aces speedway team in Manchester.

The museum said Maurice Rispin, who is in his 90s and is an expert on Scott motorcycles, remembers the bike being loaned, or possibly sold to Capt Tom.

'Amazing and poignant'

Sarah Ferriby, Bradford Council's executive member for healthy people and places, said: "We couldn't believe it when we found out that one of the bikes that we have on display in our Bradford Industrial Museum was once rode competitively by Capt Tom.

"Our museums and galleries service is really proud to possess this small but significant link with a true national hero of our times," she added,

Capt Tom raised more than £32m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden at his Bedfordshire home before his 100th birthday in April.

His efforts were lauded around the world and last month it was announced he was to be knighted, after a special nomination from the prime minister.

His official title will be Captain Sir Thomas Moore under Ministry of Defence protocol.

In response to the museum's find, he said: "This is absolutely extraordinary.

"Who could have imagined this most amazing and poignant part of my story should come back to life.

"I remain overwhelmed by the incredible things that keep happening to me and extend my gratitude and thanks to everyone involved."

Image copyright Bradford Council's Museums and Galleries Service Image caption C.H Wood scrambling on the bike at Dob Park, near Otley, West Yorkshire, in 1954

The bike was restored in the 1950s by photographer C.H Wood, who used it to compete in scrambling races.

It also needed to be re-registered and the number was changed from DN 3612 to AK222.

The bike now belongs to Mr Wood's son, David, and is on loan to the museum.

