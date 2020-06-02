Image copyright City of Bradford Council Image caption City of Bradford Council has apologised and removed the image form social media

Bradford council has apologised for producing a promotional poster celebrating the city's communities but featuring only white staff.

The pictures used on social media showed seven council mangers holding signs saying #TogetherBradfordCan.

It was part of a campaign to help the area recover from the Coronavirus lockdown.

Labour councillor Mohammed Amran said he was "extremely disappointed and ashamed" by the council's action.

"I was elected by the the diverse communities of Bradford and proudly represent them all but this poster doesn't represent or reflect our Bradford communities and our council staff," he said.

Another Labour councillor, Ralph Berry, said the image had left him "fuming".

"I have complained, I am embarrassed and apologise," he said

"Thought we left this behind 20 years ago."

Bradford is recognised as being one of the most racially diverse districts in the country. The 2011 census recorded that more than 30% of the city's residents are from BAME groups.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council has removed the image and apologised

Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe and Chief Executive Kersten England said in a joint statement: "We acknowledge that the images did not properly represent the full rich ethnic diversity of communities within our great district and we have instructed that they are not used again.

"While we are working with communities and businesses from all corners of Bradford District to raise awareness of the incredible work, innovation and resilience being shown by people across the district, we understand that these images were misleading and both have been removed immediately.

"We take equality and diversity incredibly seriously, which is why this is so disappointing.

"We will use this as an opportunity to reflect as an organisation on how we are ensuring we live out our commitment to equality and diversity."

