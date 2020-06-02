Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tyrell Robinson was sacked by Bradford City earlier this year

A professional footballer has appeared in court accused of child sex offences.

Tyrell Robinson, 22, is charged with sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl, making an indecent image of a child and two counts of distributing an indecent image of a child.

Mr Robinson appeared at Bradford Magistrates' Court by video link.

He could not be heard in the courtroom but signalled with his hand to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the 10-minute hearing.

The case was sent to Bradford Crown Court, where Mr Robinson will appear in person on 16 June.

Mr Robinson, from South Ockendon, Essex, was sacked by Bradford City earlier this year.

