Image caption The shooting happened in the early hours

A man has been injured in a shooting in a residential street.

Police were called after reports of a gunshot outside the Woolpack apartments in Lockwood Road, Huddersfield, at about 00:50 BST.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his shoulder.

Det Ch Insp Emma Winfield appealed for anyone who saw suspicious people or cars in the area at the time to get in touch.

"This has clearly been a serious incident in which a man has been injured following the discharge of a weapon on a residential street," she said.

Image caption Police said there were extra patrols in the area

