A man who was taken to hospital with his brother as they were both ill with coronavirus has returned home alone.

Don Gill, 77, lived with his brother Keith, 78, in Beeston, Leeds and was taken to St James's Hospital in the city on 31 March.

Keith Gill died five days after being admitted.

Don, who turned 77 while in hospital, said: "It was a blow losing Keith, but after that I slowly started recovering."

After hearing his brother had died, Don was called by family members who told him "to keep fighting".

Don said: "I didn't know how I was going to overcome it - I felt sure I was going to die.

"Prior to going on the ward I can't remember anything but I then recall starting to eat."

Senior Sister Faye Johnson said: "We do need to remember what a traumatic experience it is for patients too at a time when they haven't got their loved ones with them.

"He was very ill and has done so well to pull through and we're all very proud of him."

Staff on the ward gave Mr Gill a "clap of honour" when he was eventually discharged at the start of May, 34 days after being admitted.

