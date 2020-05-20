Image copyright Google Image caption Tradeteam supply Sheffield's hospitality industry from its depot in Tinsley

A drinks distributor has announced plans to close its Sheffield depot putting more than 200 jobs at risk.

Union Unite said plans to close Tradeteam's Tinsley delivery depot in July was "about as brutal as it gets".

Tradeteam, owned by logistics giant DHL, blamed the decision on the effect of the coronavirus lockdown on the hospitality trade.

Unite said the company had used the government furlough scheme as "an excuse not to pay wages".

Tradeteam delivers Carlsberg, Coors, Mitchells & Butlers, and Whitbread products.

Unite logistics officer Matt Draper said it was a "disgrace".

"This is about as brutal a wielding of corporate power as you will see across the UK employment landscape," he said.

"They must have known they were going to shut Tinsley but decided to use furlough to avoid paying wages."

He said the dedicated employees would be "thrown on the scrapheap."

'Challenging conditions'

DHL said the coronavirus lockdown's impact was behind the move.

"In light of challenging trading conditions and the impact of the coronavirus, which has shut down the UK hospitality industry for several months, we have reviewed our Tradeteam drinks logistics operation and concluded that we can support our north east customer base with two rather than three depots," it said.

Affected staff have been informed and some may be able to transfer to other DHL sites in Sheffield, or to Tradeteam's Wakefield depot, the firm said.

Tradeteam said: "We thank staff for their ongoing commitment at this difficult time and stress that the decision has been based entirely on commercial factors and in no way reflects on the service levels at Tinsley in recent years."

Unite said it would ballot Tradeteam union members on industrial action.