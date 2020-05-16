Image caption The mast was very badly damaged in the fire

A 5G phone mast has been badly damaged in a suspected arson attack.

Police were notified of a fire at the mast on the High Street in Wibsey, Bradford, at about 04:00 BST.

Officers said they were working with fire investigators to determine the cause, however, it is believed to be deliberate.

A number of phone masts around England have been set on fire amid claims, debunked by scientists, of a link between 5G and coronavirus.

West Yorkshire Police said a number of residents in the area had been evacuated and road closure remained in place.

