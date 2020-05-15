Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Jordan Eggett, Thomas Dent and Thomas Stewart were jailed at Leeds Crown Court

Three men who fled a court dock after being convicted of robberies that put their victims through "terrifying ordeals" have been jailed.

Jordan Eggett, Thomas Dent and Thomas Stewart targeted one woman in her home in Gildersome, Leeds, in September last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard they had a knife, covered the victim with a blanket and took the keys to two cars.

Eggett was jailed for 15 and a half years and Dent was jailed for 16 years.

Stewart was sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Jurors heard the woman was forced to the floor and covered with a blanket as the three men stole jewellery from the house and took both cars in September.

The court heard that CCTV showed the men had arrived in a Seat Leon Cupra which was then driven off in convoy with an Audi SQ5 and Mini Countryman.

The Seat was on cloned number plates and had been taken in a similar robbery in Gildersome three days earlier where a couple were threatened in their kitchen by two men.

The man in that house was put in a headlock and dragged to the floor.

His face was covered with a tea towel as the thieves demanded the keys to the car and also stole cash and mobile phones.

All three men were convicted at Leeds Crown Court on 19 March but fled from the dock after the verdicts and were caught within half an hour.

Det Insp Vicky Vessey said: "The victims in these incidents were confronted in their homes and put through really terrifying ordeals solely to steal their cars and other valuables."

The gang and charges:

Jordan Eggett, 27, of Ouzlewell Road, in Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury, was convicted of robbery, two offences of theft and an offence of escaping lawful custody. He was sentenced to 15 and a half years in jail, plus three years on extended licence

Thomas Dent, 30, of Standale Crescent in Pudsey, was convicted of two counts of robbery, three of theft and the escape offence. He was jailed for 16 years, plus two years on an extended licence

Thomas Stewart, 29, of Queenshill Avenue, Leeds, was convicted of one count of robbery, two of theft, and the escape offence, as well as two further burglaries in Leeds and Ilkley. He was jailed for 15 years

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.