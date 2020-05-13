Image copyright Google Image caption Rebecca Usher became ill while working at Dewsbury Hospital

The family of a nurse who spent three weeks in an induced coma say they are "elated, relieved and thankful" that she is recovering from coronavirus.

Rebecca Usher, 38, from Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, began feeling unwell on 4 April while on shift at Dewsbury District Hospital.

Three days later - on her birthday - she was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

She spent three weeks on a ventilator and also suffered pneumonia and sepsis.

Writing on a Go Fund Me page, set up to give her six-year-old daughter a holiday when she is better, her family said there was more bad news to come.

"She began to suffer from multi organ failure, her kidneys had begun to fail and she was placed on dialysis. Rebecca was critical.

"The days that followed were unbearable for all those that loved her, especially as no-one could be by her side."

Ms Usher appeared to be getting better when her kidneys began to recover, but major complications were caused by a heart condition she had developed in her 20s.

"The doctors and nurses were fantastic, they never gave up on her. Rebecca was on the ventilator in an induced coma for three weeks.

"She fought all the way and she never gave up. She knew she had her little six-year-old daughter to fight for."

"No amount of thank yous are enough for the amazing staff that saved her life," the family said.

"Her family, friends and hundreds of her supporters are elated, relieved and thankful that Rebecca is now awake and on the road to recovery."

