Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police want to speak to these people after a Bonfire Night spate of violence and disturbances

Police investigating a spate of violent disturbances on Bonfire Night have released pictures of people they want to question.

Six police officers were injured after they were targeted by groups of people throwing fireworks and setting bins alight on 5 November 2019.

Dozens of officers in riot gear were deployed in the Harehills area of Leeds when the chaos broke out at 20:20 GMT.

This week officers have questioned 10 other people about the chaos.

Over the past few days police have arrested eight people aged between 12 and 18 and are quizzing two others who were held at the time.

West Yorkshire Police said the eight had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, seven had been released on bail, one is in custody and two others were facing further interviews about the night's events.

The force had previously said offenders were "naive to think there will not be consequences".

Two of the injured officers were treated in hospital but were not seriously hurt. The others suffered minor injuries.

Image caption High visibility patrols were deployed in the area as police worked to quell the disturbances

Leeds District Commander Ch Supt Damien Miller said: "As the senior officer leading the force-wide operation that night, I saw first-hand the truly appalling situation that officers were faced with in Harehills.

"I would urge anyone who recognises any of the remaining suspects to show their support for the Harehills community by passing that information on to the investigation team."