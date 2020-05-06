Image copyright Google Image caption Leeds City Council said it had been an "incredibly hard" decision to make

A funeral firm boss has urged a council to rethink a decision to ban mourners from inside crematorium buildings.

Co-op Funeralcare's director of funerals David Collingwood said Leeds City Council's measures would deny families the chance to grieve properly.

The authority said its decision to allow only a funeral director and celebrant inside crematoriums was due to local pressures on health services.

The council said it had been an "incredibly hard" decision to make.

But Mr Collingwood claimed it was not in line with government advice on funerals, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: "Although heartbreaking for families and loved ones, attending a funeral is an intrinsic part of the grieving process.

"We all recognise social distancing is vitally important [but] the council's decision in Leeds will result in thousands of the region's mourners being denied the chance to pay their respects and to say goodbye to loved ones."

Image copyright LDRS Image caption David Collingwood said families should not be denied the right to a "limited funeral service"

The council said its approach was in line with other authorities and that mourners were not banned as up to 10 people could attend outside.

Other Yorkshire councils have also restricted services at their crematoriums - both York and Bradford have similar arrangements to Leeds and allow 10 people outside the building only.

Sheffield City Council limits the numbers at a funeral to five mourners and Hull permits up to 10 mourners observing social distancing rules.

"In light of the coronavirus outbreak, we have had to make incredibly hard decisions to continue to provide essential services," a Leeds City Council spokesman said.

"Given the pressure on our health and care services, the health and wellbeing of Leeds residents and our staff must be considered first and foremost at this time."

They said families could make alternative arrangements or defer a service if they wished.

What does Public Health England say about funerals?

Funeral directors and faith leaders are advised to restrict the number of mourners at funerals

Only members of the household or close family members should attend

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms cannot attend

A small number of friends can go if no family or household members can attend

Mourners cannot take part in any rituals bringing them into close contact with the body

But Mr Collingwood said a service with a maximum of 10 mourners, abiding by social distancing rules, posed no more risk for council staff than going out for essential shopping or exercise.

He claimed "a number of" other councils had reconsidered their decisions to ensure families could attend services.

"We don't yet know what the long-term psychological effects will be for families unable to be with loved ones as they die," Mr Collingwood said.

"This trauma will be compounded if they are also denied the right to attend even a limited funeral service."

