Image copyright Droneworks North East Image caption The animation has been made from two artworks created in Ian Berry's trademark denim

An animation of hands clapping is being projected on to buildings around the world, to say thank you to key workers in the coronavirus pandemic.

Textile artist Ian Berry made it in his trademark denim and first beamed it on to a building near his London home.

It has now been seen across the UK, including Edinburgh Castle, the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Arts in Gateshead and Canary Wharf.

The hands have also been shown in Sweden, the United States and Mexico.

Mr Berry, originally from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, is known for making layered and textured pieces out of denim jeans and has exhibited his work around the world.

Image copyright Droneworks North East Image caption The hands have been seen on the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, in Gateshead

The hands clapping image was based on a photograph of his own hands, taken by his six-year-old son Elliot.

"This all started because Elliot loves clapping," Mr Berry said.

"He gets so excited every Thursday night, he's started to see NHS workers as superheroes."

The animation is being used in more and more places, including Landskrona, Sweden, Mexico City, New Orleans, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

In Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire, it is projected on to the fire station while firefighters observe the "clap for carers", and is also shown in several streets across the country.

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption It has appeared on people's houses, like this one in Huddersfield, during the weekly "clap for carers"

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption Fire fighters in Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire, clap against the animated backdrop

Mr Berry is asking people to share images of the hands with the hashtag #iclapfor so they can show which friends, family or organisations they are clapping for.

The artwork is available to buy as a print, to raise money for a selection of charities.

'While clapping is a nice gesture, and has brought many communities together, it is noted they need money and support," Mr Berry said.

"Well, let's use this platform to try and raise some money for the NHS charities, and others internationally."

Mr Berry is due to show his work later in the year in Germany, the Netherlands, and at Huddersfield Art Gallery in 2021.

Part of the show will look at this period and include photographs curated from people documenting their own periods of self-isolation.

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption Ian Berry uses different washes of denim to create his artworks, which many say look like paintings from afar

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption Edinburgh Castle has showcased the image

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption The projection has appeared on this tower block in Mexico City

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption Ian Berry's art projected on to a building in John O'Groats

Image copyright Ian Berry Image caption The hands have appeared in Greensboro, also known as Jeansboro, in the United States

Image copyright Kim Berkhuizenart Image caption Landskrona, Sweden, has also seen the animation

