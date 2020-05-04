Image copyright Trevor Dann Image caption Ryley Ferguson, photographed moments after the rescue, said the boy's mother was "so grateful"

A teenage boy has been hailed a hero after jumping into a canal to save a toddler from drowning.

Ryley Ferguson, 15, was out walking the dogs on Sunday when he saw the youngster fall into the water in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

Ryley took his shoes and coat off, dived in and saved the boy who was sinking to the bottom of the canal.

There have been calls for the local council to recognise him for his bravery.

Ryley said: "I didn't have time to hesitate, I was straight in."

Image copyright Geograph/Derek Dye Image caption The Aire and Calder Navigation runs through Knottingley and on to Goole

The boy Ryley rescued is believed to be about 18 months old. It is thought he had escaped from a nearby house without his parents knowing.

Ryley was walking his family's pet lurchers on Sunday when he went the boy's aid.

He said: "There was no splash, there was no thrashing around I could just see his legs were sinking.

"When I got to him he was basically at the bottom of the canal, I saved his life.

Ryley said two men helped pull him and the boy from the water.

The boy was said to be "shocked" but uninjured.

Image copyright Amy Ferguson Image caption Ryley, who described himself as a strong swimmer, said he barely had time to think before leaping into the water

Ryley's parents Michael and Amy, both 38, said they were "super proud" of him.

Mr Ferguson said: "If he had been seconds later that kid would have drowned and no-one would have known where he went.

"He must have had somebody watching over him."

Local councillor Tom Gordon called on the mayor of Wakefield Council to ensure that Ryley receives recognition for "his brave and selfless actions".

He said: "Our town is extremely fortunate to have a lad like Ryley.

"He's a hero and he deserves to be recognised as such."

Locals have also started a campaign for Ryley to be given a Pride of Britain Award.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.