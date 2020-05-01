Image copyright Family handout Image caption Dr Nasir Khan would "look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need", his son said

A "dedicated and compassionate" hospital consultant has died after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Nasir Khan, from Bolton, Greater Manchester, was a locum doctor working for The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. He died in hospital in his home town on Wednesday.

His son, Mahad Ali Khan, said his father would "look for the slightest of excuses to help those in need".

The trust said colleagues were "devastated" by his death.

More than £32,000 has been donated to a fundraising appeal set up by friends to help his family.

'Humble and loyal'

The father-of-three joined the trust in November and had been working at Dewsbury and District Hospital when he fell ill with the virus about a month ago. He was admitted to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust on 6 April, The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.

Mahad Ali Khan said: "He dedicated his life to his family and profession.

"He was incredibly strong and we always turned to him for support, as he was a shining light of guidance."

He described his father as being "hard-working, compassionate, humble and loyal".

"He always put his family and friends before himself and was extremely giving," he said.

'Thoughtfulness shone out'

Martin Barkley, chief executive of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said Dr Khan was "a very well-liked and valued member of the team" with colleagues having "spoken of his incredibly positive nature and kindness".

"He also showed fantastic leadership: he was absolutely dedicated to the well-being of the junior staff he was working with, and his thoughtfulness and considerate manner shone out to everyone who met him."

Dr Khan's friend, consultant Dr Khalid Riaz, described how he was a mentor to junior doctors.

He said his friend was "treating coronavirus patients since this disease started and he was telling his colleagues not to be afraid of this disease and treat patients wholeheartedly".

