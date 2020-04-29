Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police are searching for Kai Harper, 21, over the incident and have released these two images in a bid to trace him

Twenty-six men and two 16-year-old boys have been charged with violent disorder during a Championship football match.

Trouble flared inside and outside Leeds United's ground at the game against Birmingham City on 19 October, 2019.

The men charged are aged between 18 and 58 and mainly from the West Midlands. However, six of those charged are from West Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire.

They are all due before magistrates in Leeds on 16, 17 and 18 June.

West Yorkshire Police said it was still trying to identify three other people following the trouble at the Elland Road stadium.

Officers are also trying to trace 21-year-old Kai Harper, from the Bartley Green area of Birmingham, and have appealed for him or anyone who knows him to contact the force.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.