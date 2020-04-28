Rawan Hussain: Leeds teenager found in Oxford
A 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Leeds has been found, police said.
Rawan Hussain was last seen at her home in Chapel Allerton on Sunday morning. Police carried out search of local woodland and later issued CCTV pictures of her catching a train at Leeds station.
West Yorkshire Police said she had been located in Oxford.
The force thanked everyone who had contacted them with information.
