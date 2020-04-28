Image copyright Malik Walton BBC Image caption Police searched woodland in Leeds following Rawan Hussain's disappearance on Sunday

A 16-year-old girl missing from her home in Leeds has been found, police said.

Rawan Hussain was last seen at her home in Chapel Allerton on Sunday morning. Police carried out search of local woodland and later issued CCTV pictures of her catching a train at Leeds station.

West Yorkshire Police said she had been located in Oxford.

The force thanked everyone who had contacted them with information.

