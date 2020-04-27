Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Rawan Hussain was last seen early on Sunday morning

Police have begun a search of woodland in Leeds after a 16-year-old girl went missing.

Rawan Hussain was last seen at her home in the Chapel Allerton area of the city at about 05:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers are searching an area of Gledhow Valley Woods, which is near the area where Ms Hussain lives, West Yorkshire Police said.

An appeal has been made for anyone who might have seen Rawan since Sunday morning to contact police.

Image copyright Tom Crocker Image caption Police deployed a significant number of vehicles and officers searching for Rawan Hussain

Teacher Tom Crocker, 28, who lives on North Brook Street in Chapel Allerton said there was a large police and search team presence in the area.

Mr Crocker said: I noticed it [police presence] about 11:00, police came knocking on doors - going door-to-door.

"There was a police helicopter in the area yesterday.

"There's an extreme amount of police with about 14 or 15 police vehicles and around 15 to 20 mountain rescue people.

"It's attracting some attention in the neighbourhood."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.