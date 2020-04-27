Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Officers said they hoped this picture of Saleem Butt, 61, might "jog someone's memory"

Police are continuing to appeal for information about a suspected murder after an arrested man was released without charge.

A murder investigation was launched after the death of Saleem Butt, 61, at his house in Hyrstlands Road, Batley.

West Yorkshire Police said a man, 64, who was arrested on suspicion of murder is no longer part of the investigation.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw Mr Butt in the days leading up to his death last week.

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said: "I would continue to ask people to come forward with any information they have to allow us to continue to piece together Mr Butt's final movements before his death."

Mr Butt was found in his house with serious injuries at about 21:00 BST on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,

Mr Butt was "well known and well respected locally" and police believe he had spoken to people in the area in the days before his death.

