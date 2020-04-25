Image copyright Google Image caption Saleem Butt, 61, was found with serious injuries in his house on Hyrstlands Road in Batley

A man who was murdered in West Yorkshire has been named by police.

Saleem Butt, 61, was found with serious injuries in his house on Hyrstlands Road, in Batley, at about 21:00 BST on Thursday. He died at the scene.

A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detectives said Mr Butt was "well known and well respected locally" and they believe he had spoken to people in the area in the days before his death.

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson appealed for them to come forward.

"I am again asking these people to come forward and speak with our officers as they may be able to provide an insight into the circumstances," he said.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen Mr Butt in the company of others recently, as they may be able to assist our investigation too."

Hyrstlands Road remains closed between Purlwell Lane and Carr Side Crescent as investigations continue, he added.

