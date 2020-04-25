Image copyright Leeoni Batty Image caption Leeoni Batty said she started working at Pinderfields Hospital "because I wanted to help as much as I can"

A 17-year-old NHS worker said she was proud to be playing her part in the fight against Covid-19 while studying for her A-levels.

Leeoni Batty applied to do work experience at Wakefield's Pinderfields Hospital before the coronavirus crisis.

She was then asked if she wanted to become a member of the hospital's domestic services team.

Leeoni said the experience had cemented her desire to work for the NHS after she finishes at school.

"On the first day of my shift, I was put on a coronavirus ward," she said.

"I had never seen anything like it, these patients were more than ill.

"Although what I have seen so far has been incredibly upsetting, I have never been as proud as to be part of this fight."

Image copyright Leeoni Batty Image caption Leeoni said there was no shortage of PPE at Pinderfields but the hot weather made it difficult to wear

As a domestic, Leeoni empties bins and cleans and sterilises rooms, as well as serving tea and coffee to patients.

She said she always took the time to get to know everyone on the ward, but this has sometimes been difficult with several patients dying in the same day.

"When a patient passes away I usually have to just continue on with my job, but it does really affect me," she said.

"I think all the staff understand that it is quite a lot to take in at my age so they tend to check up on me."

Image copyright Lynsey Thompson Image caption Leeoni, who is working towards her A-levels at Outwood Grange Academy, is also studying at home

Alongside her work, Leeoni is studying for A-levels in chemistry, biology and psychology.

"I am definitely finding this useful. When I am cleaning the utility rooms I enjoy reading the posters on the different chemicals and their uses and what each chemical is used for," she said.

Leeoni has to follow the hospital's safety guidelines, including changing out of her uniform before returning to her home in Wrenthorpe, near Wakefield.

Image copyright Lynsey Thompson Image caption Villagers in Wrenthorpe have collected toiletries which have been delivered to the hospital

Her mother, Lynsey Thompson, said Leeoni was doing a "great thing" and showing that teenagers were also playing their part in the fight against coronavirus.

Leeoni added: "I have wanted to work for the NHS all my life and, if anything, this has helped me decide this is want I want to do.

"I think once you have experienced this you can be ready for anything life throws at you."

