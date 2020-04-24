Image copyright Google Image caption The body of a 61-year-old man was discovered at an address on Hyrstlands Road in Batley

A murder investigation has begun after the body of a man was found in West Yorkshire.

The body of a 61-year-old man was discovered at an address on Hyrstlands Road in Batley, near Dewsbury, on Thursday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, who were called to the area shortly after 21:00 BST.

A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact police.

