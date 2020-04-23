Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The arrests were made in the Spring Bank area on Wednesday night

Two women and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after a missing boy was found in Hull.

The 15-year-old was found at an address in the Spring Bank area on Wednesday.

Officers had gone to the property to help locate the youngster, who was reported missing from South Yorkshire.

The women, both 42, are being held along with a 17-year-old boy who was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering and supplying drugs.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.