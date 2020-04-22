Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The man was injured by a length of wire strung across a path while he was out riding with his son

A man cycling through woodland with his son has been injured by a wire was strung deliberately across a pathway.

The 52-year-old man was cycling through Wothersome Woods, off Thorner Lane at Bramham, West Yorkshire when he ran into the wire.

Police it had been "deliberately placed across the path with the aim of causing injury."

Officers said the incident was being viewing as an offence of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sgt Dave Lund, of Leeds District Wildlife and Rural Crime Team, said: "This wire had been deliberately placed across the path with the aim of causing injury to cyclists or walkers.

"The consequences could easily have been more serious and we are treating this incident as an offence of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

"The position of the wire would have been at head height for a child riding along the path, and the man was being followed by his son.

"This was clearly a very dangerous thing for someone to do and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who has any information that could assist in identifying who was responsible."

