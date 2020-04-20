Image caption Crews from West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire were called out

A large fire across Pennine moorland that took dozen of firefighters hours to bring under control was started deliberately, a fire chief says.

About 50 firefighters were needed to deal with the fire around Widdop Reservoir near Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire on Sunday.

Crews from West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire attended.

Liam Wilson of Lancashire Fire & Rescue said initial investigations showed "deliberate ignition".

Firefighters used beaters, water backpacks and blowers to try to extinguish the flames along a 200m front.

Image caption Fire service manager Liam Wilson said initial investigations showed "deliberate ignition"

Liam Wilson, the group manager at Lancashire Fire & Rescue said people venturing on to the moorland in contravention of the coronavirus lockdown was concerning.

'Follow advice'

He said: "The cause of the fire at this moment in time is under investigation. However, initial investigations are looking as though it has been a deliberate ignition.

"It is concerning, going against the government's advice, the guidance that's been issued at a national level in respect of social isolation and social distancing.

"Us, as a fire and rescue service, we're in demand elsewhere. We're seeing other incidents increase.

"I think in all fairness what I would suggest is that the public follow the national advice and adhere to it."

Yorkshire Water said it owned some of the land affected by the fire, but the flames had spread beyond the boundary.

Carol Prenton of Yorkshire Water said: "We're seeing an increase in wildfires across the region particularly as the ground is dry and with less people out and about it is taking longer for them to be reported and dealt with."

Image caption People venturing on to moorland during the coronavirus lockdown were blamed by Lancashire Fire & Rescue

