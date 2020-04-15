Image copyright Kirklees Council Image caption Jane O'Donnell, head of Health Protection at Kirklees Council with the donated masks

A city in China has donated 10,000 surgical masks to its sister town of Huddersfield as an act of friendship amid the coronavirus crisis.

Kirklees Council said the city of Taizhou had been "generous and thoughtful" with the gesture.

The masks will be used by key workers and those working with vulnerable people not showing virus symptoms.

Wang Bei, a government official from Taizhou, in eastern China, said: "We will win the battle together."

Ms Wang added: "When Taizhou suffered from Covid-19 in the past two months, we received sympathy and aid from our sister cities in many countries, which encouraged us to overcome the difficulties.

"We totally understand the arduous situation now in the UK, and we are willing to show that we stand together with Huddersfield and the whole of Kirklees."

Kirklees Council leader Shabir Pandor said the gesture was "generous and thoughtful" and he could not thank Taizhou enough, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: "Our friends in Taizhou might be thousands of miles away but they're very much a part of our Kirklees community."