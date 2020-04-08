Coronavirus: Man finds old car buried in garden during lockdown
A man doing a spot of gardening while at home during the coronavirus outbreak has unearthed what is believed to be a Ford Popular car from the 1950s.
John Brayshaw, who lives in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire, said: "It's not something you find every day - it is literally in the middle of my garden.
"It's just weird how it's down there."
Mr Brayshaw is appealing for anyone with information about how it came to be there to get in touch.
He said the car, grey in colour, was mostly intact, with its engine and registration plate.
"I'd love to be able to get the car out, but I don't think it is possible by hand," he said.
One suggestion is that it might be a former military vehicle.
- The Ford Popular, often called the Ford Pop, was built by Ford UK in England between 1953 and 1962
- In their day, Ford Pops could be seen on virtually every street across Great Britain
- The Popular was developed as a budget alternative to the old Ford Anglia and Ford Prefect
- Its model, the Popular 103E, was replaced with a newer version, the 100E, which continued production until 1962
