A man who died after being discovered with serious head injuries at a property in West Yorkshire has been named by police.

Mathew Kitcher 33, from Rastrick, was found injured at an address on Thornes Park, Brighouse, shortly before 01:40 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two men and a 52-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The men, aged 32 and 44, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The woman has been released with no further action.

Detectives said a 36-year-old woman was also detained on Monday night and bailed.

