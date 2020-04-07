Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with serious head injuries in Thornes Park, Brighouse

A man found with serious head injuries in West Yorkshire has died in hospital, leading to a murder inquiry.

The unnamed 33-year-old man was found injured at Thornes Park, Brighouse, shortly before 01:40 BST on Monday.

The man, from nearby Rastrick, was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

West Yorkshire police said two men, aged 32 and 44, and a 52-year-old woman had been arrested and were being questioned in custody.

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said: "If anyone saw any suspicious activity in or around Thornes Park late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning then please get in contact."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.