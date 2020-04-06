Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dynamo told The Big Issue "now more than ever" people need magic in their lives, and praised NHS staff working on the front line

Magician Dynamo has said he is now feeling "much better", having been struck down with coronovirus last week.

In a Twitter video, the 37-year-old TV showman thanked his fans for their support over the weekend.

Dynamo tested positive for the virus after having a persistent cough and "aches and pains" last week.

He said he hoped magic would be a "little bit of escapism" for people self-isolating, and praised NHS staff working on the pandemic front line.

Dynamo said to his fans on Twitter: "Thank you so much for all the kind messages you sent over the weekend.

"I've been resting up and I woke up today definitely feeling in much better spirits."

'Magic escapism'

Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, said "now more than ever" people need magic in their lives.

He told The Big Issue: "Magic was the thing that kept me going when I was younger, and whilst I was in hospital this time as well," he said.

"Now more than ever, we need a little bit of magic in our lives."

The magician, from Bradford, revealed on Thursday that he was tested privately for coronavirus. He was diagnosed with Crohn's disease in his teens so was considered at high risk from the virus.

