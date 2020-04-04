Children in lockdown to learn about Leeds United

Image copyright Leeds United in 1990 Image caption Leeds United team in 1990 wearing tracksuits in the blue and yellow colour-way. The early 90s were a successful time for the team, and in 1992 Leeds won their third League trophy

Children who cannot go to school during the coronavirus crisis have been told they can learn about Leeds United's history as part of their studies.

Youngsters have been offered the chance to learn about the team's "glory days" while being taught at home.

The city's football history is included in an online learning resource being shared with parents to help keep children occupied.

The council said it was a valuable tool to help with home-learning.

It features photos of significant moments in the club's history, such as manager Don Revie embracing captain Billy Bremner in the 1972 FA Cup victory.

Image copyright Varley Picture Agency Image caption Leeds United manager Don Revie with captain Billy Bremner holding aloft the FA Cup in 1972 after the team beat rivals Arsenal 1-0 in the cup final

The Leeds Curriculum is used predominantly by primary school teachers.

But with most of the city's schools currently closed because of the pandemic, the council is encouraging more parents to use the site's thousands of resources.

Image copyright Leeds United Football Club Image caption Members of the 1956 Leeds United Team inspecting the West Stand, which was completely destroyed by fire

Image copyright Football League Review Image caption The 1969 -1970 season Leeds United Mens team, featuring Albert Johanneson, who suffered racism on the pitch

Along with sporting knowledge, it covers various topics from prehistoric Leeds, the city's industrial heritage and life in Leeds today.

Councillor Judith Blake said it would give families access to "a free, structured learning resource that enables them to explore a range of stories, subjects and exhibits" from the city's museums and galleries.

"We hope this will give parents a place to go to help their children indulge their intellectual curiosity and find out more about history, heritage and the city where they live," she added.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.