Image copyright Robinson family Image caption Alf and betty met at the Astoria Ballroom in Leeds in 1949 and married a year later

A couple will mark 70 years of marriage through a video celebration with family who cannot visit because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Relatives were due to travel from New York for a party to celebrate Alf and Betty Robinson's platinum anniversary.

Instead the pair, who are both 91 and have seven children, 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, will catch up with them via an iPad at home.

Son Philip said: "Mum is really good on the iPad so we'll do a group FaceTime."

Mr Robinson, 65, said because he was carer for his parents, he would be able to visit them on their anniversary at their home in Burley in Wharfedale, near Leeds - but he would be the only family member who could do so.

Image copyright Robinson family Image caption The couple now live in in Burley-in-Wharfedale, a few miles out of Leeds

He said: "All the rest of us are separated across the world - some are in this country and others are in America and Switzerland.

"Family is incredibly important to mum and dad and because of this she regularly FaceTimes everyone.

"It's a shame we haven't been able to have the party we had planned but we're hoping that on mum's birthday next June we can have a double celebration."

Mr Robinson said his parents met at the Astoria Ballroom in Leeds in 1949 and married a year later in Meanwood.

His father was employed in the motor trade as a senior manager for Lucas while his mother worked in tailoring.

"They have had their ups and downs like everyone," he said.

"But me and all my siblings are still married to our other halves so it's fair to say they have instilled some good values in us all."

Image copyright Robinson family Image caption The family had a get-together to celebrate the couple's 65th anniversary

