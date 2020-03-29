Coronavirus: Leeds West Indian Carnival axes 2020 show
An annual carnival that has been staged for more than 50 years has been forced to cancel its 2020 event because of coronavirus.
Leeds West Indian Carnival, which started in 1967, was due to take place in August.
Officials said they were deeply saddened and the decision had been taken with "a heavy heart".
However, the carnival's founder Dr Arthur France promised to be "jammin' again" in 2021.
"As carnivalists we know how to unite the city through joy, happiness and adversity and it's these qualities that will help us get through these difficult times," he said.
"We want everyone to stay safe and look after our elders and the most vulnerable within our community following the government guidelines."
Mr France also thanked everyone who had been involved previously and promised next year's event would be "bigger and better with an array feathers, gems, sequins, costumes and music".
The Leeds West Indian Carnival was established in 1967 as a remedy for homesickness for those who migrated from the Caribbean.
Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Executive Member for Active Lifestyles, said: "We know clearly that many people will be disappointed by this announcement.
"But we've been working closely with the carnival committee on what is the best thing to do in these extraordinary circumstances."
Reacting to the news on Facebook, one person wrote: "Absolutely gutted, but let's stick together and stay safe."
Another wrote: "Really sad, but we will all look forward to 2021, this is the right thing to do."
