Cleckheaton home improvements fraudster jailed
A conman has been jailed for tricking elderly and vulnerable people into "unnecessary, substandard and overpriced" home improvement work.
Nasar Munir, 28, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday for nine years and nine months for his part in a fraud conspiracy.
Four other men have already been jailed for the "sophisticated fraud".
Lindsey Hepworth, whose mother Jean was duped out of £10,000 by the gang, believes it contributed to her death.
Sentencing Munir, Judge Andrew Stubbs told him: "You removed from victims as much money as you thought you could get away with by a variety of methods."
According to Trading Standards, 28 victims, most elderly or vulnerable, were targeted by the gang through two firms, Bespoke Home Security Ltd and Bespoke Home Improvements Group Ltd.
Their victims were also treated with disdain and mocked in a series of messages, videos and images shared on WhatsApp.
In one message, the defendants discussed their targets: "Perfect profile, single lady 89 years old, blind, disabled, Alzheimer's.”
The full sentence details are as follows:
- Munir, of Cottingley Road, Bradford admitted three counts of conspiracy to defraud and was jailed for nine years and nine months.
- Mohammed Mansha Abbas, of Leeds Old Road, Heckmondwike, admitted three counts of conspiracy to defraud and was jailed for nine years.
- Zulfqar Abbas, of Greenfields, Heckmondwike, admitted one count of conspiracy to defraud and was jailed for four and a half years.
- Vaqaas Abbas, also of Greenfields, Heckmondwike, admitted one count of conspiracy to defraud and was jailed for three years.
- Imran Shan, of Carr Manor Road, Leeds, admitted one count of conspiracy to defraud and was sentenced to three years.
- Roman Le was convicted of money laundering and sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years, with an order to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work.