Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Levi Ogden died in hospital after being discovered injured the street

A man has admitted killing a mother of two who was found injured in a town centre street.

Levi Ogden, 26, was discovered in Silver Street, Halifax, in November, and died later in hospital.

Lloyd Birkby, 27, was initially charged with murdering Ms Ogden, but prosecutors accepted his plea of guilty to a charge of manslaughter.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault in relation to another woman on the same night.

Appearing via video-link at Bradford Crown Court, Birkby, of Langdale Street in Elland, West Yorkshire, was remanded in custody and told he would be sentenced on 8 April.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC said the intended pleas were considered in detail both with the team involved in the investigation and Ms Ogden's family.

"The bottom line is that plea is acceptable to the Crown," he said.

Mr Enoch said the prosecution intended to offer no evidence on the murder charge.

Birkby's defence barrister Stephen Wood QC told the judge that a psychologist's assessment of his client was ongoing.

Judge Jonathan Rose said Birkby would be sentenced for the manslaughter and common assault by the Recorder of Leeds next month.

"You know full well a custodial sentence will follow," he added.

