Image caption Mrs Cox's family unveiled a plaque celebrating her life

A new community wood planted in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox could not be "a more fitting tribute", her family says.

More than 1,000 trees and hedging have been planted in the MP's West Yorkshire constituency of Spen Valley.

Mrs Cox, 41, was killed in 2016 by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair, in Birstall in her Batley and Spen constituency.

The project was conceived by the Spen Valley Civic Society and has transformed a piece of waste land.

Mrs Cox's parents, Jean and Gordon, along with her sister Kim Leadbeater attended the official opening of the wood earlier.

Image caption More than 1,000 trees have been planted in the wood in late MP Jo Cox's Spen Valley constituency

The community wood is between Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton next to the Spen Valley Greenway.

More than 70 people have sponsored a tree to celebrate an event important to them, such as a birth, marriage or the life of a loved one, the Civic Society said.

Mrs Cox's family have planted an oak tree in her memory and her sister Kim said: "I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to my sister Jo.

"She loved nature and the outdoors and the idea of such a beautiful place where people from all backgrounds can come together is something she would have loved."

She said she hoped to see many people "enjoying spending time in Jo's wood".

Colin Berry and Erica Amende, of the civic society, said they were proud of the way the community had embraced the project.

"This fits well with Jo's ethos and way of working. We feel it is a fitting tribute to Jo's hard work and her values as our MP."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.