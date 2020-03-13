Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The shooting happened at the community centre on Norfolk Avenue

Two more teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 12-year-old boy was shot.

The boy suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in the shooting at Northfield Hall Community Centre in Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Police said two boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in the Huddersfield area on Thursday night.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested earlier this week. All five boys remain in custody, police said.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe said: "Our investigations into this very serious incident are progressing with five males now arrested on suspicion of attempted murder."

She said police still wanted to speak to anyone who saw the shooting or a BMW car being abandoned in Edale Avenue after the suspects fled the scene.