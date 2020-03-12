Image copyright Other Image caption A video showing the pupil being assaulted was circulated on social media

Comments by Tommy Robinson over a film showing a Syrian refugee being attacked led to "far-right activists" targeting the boy's family, the High Court heard.

A video showing Jamal Hijazi, then aged 16, being pushed and threatened by another pupil at Almondbury School in Huddersfield was shared online in 2018.

Mr Robinson, later commented on the video on Facebook that the boy had attacked "English girls in his school".

The family is bringing a libel claim against Mr Robinson over his remarks.

English Defence League founder Mr Robinson, 37, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also claimed the teenager "beat a girl black and blue" and "threatened to stab" another boy.

'Serious allegations'

At a preliminary hearing, the boy's barrister Ian Helme told the court Mr Robinson's comments meant "Jamal was a violent individual who was part of a gang that committed numerous acts of violence against schoolgirls".

The barrister said the comments, which "Jamal emphatically denies" had "led to targeting of the family by far-right activists".

Image copyright PA Image caption Tommy Robinson is being sued for £100,000 in damages for online comments he made

William Bennett QC, for Mr Robinson, said his client did not deny making "serious allegations" in order to "bring them to the attention of the world".

He said the video "was interpreted on social media as an example of racist bullying", which "led to a massive social media witch hunt of the alleged assailant".

However, he said: "Mr Robinson was trying to present the other side of the story - that in fact the claimant had been violent towards other children and that there was a background to the incident which was not being talked about."

Mr Bennett asked the court to find the meaning of the comments was that "the claimant has committed acts of violence against children".

Mr Justice Nicklin reserved his judgment.

