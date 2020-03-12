Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The shooting happened at Northfield Hall Community Centre

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 12-year-old boy was shot at a community centre.

The boy suffered "potentially life changing" injuries after being shot at Northfield Hall Community Centre in Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Police said that three males, two aged 16 and one 17, were being held.

Officers are maintaining a visible presence in the area while inquiries continue, police added.

