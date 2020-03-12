Image copyright Calderdale Council Image caption Sally Wainwright at Shibden Hall, the Calderdale home of Anne Lister (1791 - 1840)

The creator of Bafta award winning programme Last Tango in Halifax has been made a freewoman of the borough of Calderdale, where the series is based.

Sally Wainwright, who also set dramas Gentleman Jack and Happy Valley in the borough, was honoured for her outstanding contribution to the area.

The Bafta award winner was presented with the award during a ceremony at Halifax Town Hall on Wednesday.

She said she was "thrilled" with the honour, which is a "real privilege".

She added: "I'm a huge supporter of Calderdale and I'm really excited about the place - it's becoming more and more vibrant.

"When I discovered Anne Lister I completely fell in love with her distinctiveness, and Calderdale became magical to me.

"I love to write there. I've always felt really connected to Shibden Hall, Anne's historic home. It's a beautiful place."

Image caption The fifth series of Last Tango in Halifax is currently showing on BBC One

The West Yorkshire council said Ms Wainwright had put Calderdale "firmly on the national and international stage" and brought millions of pounds into the local economy.

The BBC and HBO drama series Gentleman Jack told the story of landowner Anne Lister, described as the "first modern lesbian".

It boosted visitor numbers to her historic home Shibden Hall significantly since it aired in 2019.

Calderdale Borough Council said visitor numbers to Shibden have more than trebled, as have visits to nearby Bankfield Museum in Halifax, where costumes from the series were on display last year.

Image copyright BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Aimee Spinks Image caption Gentleman Jack told the story of Anne Lister and her relationships

Freedom of the Borough is the highest honour a council can give, and among other privileges, allows recipients to herd sheep through the streets.

The Mayor of Calderdale, councillor Dot Foster, said: "It was a great honour to award Sally Freedom of the Borough.

"She so passionately champions Calderdale and has showcased its splendour around the world. All of her series filmed in the area have had outstanding impacts on tourism and the local economy."

Image copyright BBC/Red Productions Image caption Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley

