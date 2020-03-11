Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Robert Wainwright (left) attacked the victim in an industrial unit along with Raheel Khan (centre) and Suleman Khan

Three drug dealers who brutally tortured and murdered a man have been jailed for life.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found dead in Allerton, Bradford, on 1 July.

Raheel Khan, 27, must serve a minimum term of 30 years, while Suleman Khan, 20, and Robert Wainwright, 26, must each spend at least 25 years in prison.

My Ayaz was stripped naked, tortured, humiliated and "beaten for entertainment", the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was kicked, stamped on and had multiple blunt force blows inflicted to his head. He was also urinated on.

The 20-year-old was attacked because he had been shown footage of Raheel Khan having sex and taunted him about it, according to the CPS.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mohammed Feazan Ayaz had gone to spend time with people he considered friends, his family said

The attack was carried out on 30 June at an industrial unit on Saffron Drive, where Mr Ayaz went after a phone call from Khan asking him to bring him cannabis.

Michael Quinn, from the CPS, said he was systematically and sadistically beaten on a concrete floor for several hours in a "prolonged and utterly brutal attack".

According to Mr Ayaz's family, he had gone to visit people he "considered friends".

Suleman Khan, of Sandford Road in Bradford, Wainwright, 26, of Mannville Terrace in Bradford, and Raheel Khan, of no fixed abode, were convicted at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.

A fourth man, Shaoib Shafiq, 20, of Gladstone Street in Bradford, has been detained for 21 months after he was convicted of assisting an offender.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, is due to be sentenced on Thursday. He was also found guilty of assisting an offender.

