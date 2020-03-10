Image caption Some drivers in Leeds are set to face a charge under the city's new Clean Air Zone rules

A Clean Air Zone (CAZ) will finally come into force in Leeds later this year after a delay to the scheme.

Businesses have been warned by the city council to prepare for the zone coming into force from 28 September.

Owners of heavily polluting lorries, coaches, taxis and private hire vehicles will be charged up to £50 for entering parts of Leeds.

However, drivers of private cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles will not be charged.

A £6m camera system has already been installed to monitor the CAZ, with about 300 cameras placed at more than 100 junctions.

The scheme will see a £50 daily charge for non-compliant buses, coaches, and HGVs, and a £12.50 charge for non-compliant taxi and private hire vehicles.

James Lewis, the council's executive member for air quality, said: "With six months before the zone takes effect, it is now time for businesses to prepare.

"I would strongly encourage those who may be affected to check their vehicle and find out more about the financial support and exemptions available."

The delivery of vehicle checking software was delayed, setting the project back by about nine months

Proposals were announced in October 2016 for clean air zones for Leeds, Birmingham, Nottingham, Derby and Southampton by 2020.

The five cities were chosen because of their high levels of nitrogen dioxide, often caused by diesel fumes.

Leeds' CAZ was originally due to come into effect in January.

However, it was postponed with the council blaming "delays to goverment systems".

The Clean Air Zone in Leeds will affect motorists driving inside the outer ring road

The government has reportedly given the council £29m to implement the zone, with £23m earmarked to help businesses adapt and get greener vehicles.

Ahead of the zone's introduction, the council said it was supporting affected vehicle owners and operators to transition to lower emission vehicles which would not be charged.

It comes as more than 12,000 people completed a public consultation on a Clean Air Zone for Sheffield, with four out of five saying it was a "priority".

