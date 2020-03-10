Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption The defendants subjected their victim to an "utterly brutal attack," prosecutors said

Three men have been convicted of the brutal torture and murder of a man in Bradford.

Mohammed Feazan Ayaz, 20, was found dead on Saffron Drive in Allerton on 1 July 2019.

Raheel Khan, 27, of no fixed abode, Suleman Khan, 20, of Sandford Road, Bradford and Robert Wainwright, 26, of Mannville Terrace, Bradford, had all denied murder.

The three are due to be sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Mr Ayaz had spent the evening of 30 June 2019 with friends when he received a call from Khan asking him to bring him cannabis.

He was dropped off at an industrial unit where he was attacked.

The defendants kicked and stamped on his head, urinated on him, and inflicted multiple blunt force blows to his head.

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mr Ayaz had gone to spend time with people he considered friends

Michael Quinn, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said it was a "prolonged and utterly brutal attack".

"Over the course of several hours, he was systematically and sadistically beaten to death on a concrete floor.

"He was stripped naked by his captors, he was tortured and humiliated, and he was beaten for the entertainment of those present."

The motive for the attack, part of which was filmed on the attackers' phones, was Mr Ayaz had been given a mobile phone containing footage of Raheel Khan having sex and is said to have taunted him with it.

In a statement, Mr Ayaz's family said he had gone to visit people he considered friends.

"We don't believe that he could have possibly known what was to come," it continued.

"His death has left a hole in our family and to know his life was taken in such callous and brutal circumstances is even more upsetting."

Two other men, Stephen Queeney, 34, of Junction Row, Bradford and Junaid Hussain, 28, of Silverhill Road, Bradford, were cleared of murder and manslaughter.

Shaoib Shafiq, 20, of Gladstone Street, Bradford, was convicted of assisting an offender and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named, was also found guilty of assisting an offender and will be sentenced at a later date.

