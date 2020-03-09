Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Kevin Lemm subjected the woman to a prolonged assault in which he stabbed her with a knife

A man has been jailed for life for raping and stabbing a woman in one of the "worst cases" police have seen.

Kevin Lemm, from Denton Terrace, Castleford, left the woman with serious, life-changing injuries in the "horrendous and sustained attack".

He appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he admitted rape, wounding, making threats to kill, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Lemm, 37, was told he would serve a minimum of nine years in prison.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman was put through a "frightening and horrific ordeal" on Bridge Street in Castleford.

Lemm was arrested a couple of hours after the attack in January.

'Horrendous ordeal'

Detectives described the case as one of the worst they had seen.

The woman is said to be "coming to terms" with what has happened to her.

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe praised the woman for her bravery in coming forward to report the attack to police.

She said: "I hope the gravity of Lemm's sentence goes in some way to give the victim justice and closure after this horrendous ordeal."

